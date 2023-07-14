Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.27 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.27 million and $569,032.44 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002742 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006723 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.