Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 65,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 149,217 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mesoblast Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.25.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

