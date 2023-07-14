Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Merck KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

