Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.12

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.12 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 493.80 ($6.35). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.34), with a volume of 2,275,858 shares traded.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 620 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.20) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 489.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.10. The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £10,500,000 ($13,508,297.95). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($40,531.57). Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

