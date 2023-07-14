Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Trading Up 5.3%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Meiji Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

