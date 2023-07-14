MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 354,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

