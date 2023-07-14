McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.39

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $7.51. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 309,043 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MUX. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

