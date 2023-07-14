Maverick Protocol (MAV) One Day Volume Hits $20.38 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $90.01 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.37087168 USD and is up 8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $24,278,794.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.