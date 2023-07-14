Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,184,451,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,175,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter.

RYT opened at $301.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.46 and a 200-day moving average of $269.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

