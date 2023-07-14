Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $400.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $403.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

