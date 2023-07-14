Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.16.

Tesla Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $884.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.