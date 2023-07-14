Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $379.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.