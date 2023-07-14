Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 703,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 309.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.91 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

