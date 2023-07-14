Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NASDAQ META opened at $310.30 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $316.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

