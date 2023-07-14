MARBLEX (MBX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.25 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and $2.25 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,723,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,484,080 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,723,287 with 57,996,550.22402081 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.14109509 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,647,781.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

