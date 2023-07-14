Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $81.68 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.