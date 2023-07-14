Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 214,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 156,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Maple Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.