Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.45. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 4,082 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

