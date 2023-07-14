Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.45. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 4,082 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Manitex International Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manitex International
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.