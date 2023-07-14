Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

MNDJF stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.46. 9,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

