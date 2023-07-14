Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.
Mandalay Resources Trading Down 3.3 %
MNDJF stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.46. 9,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.