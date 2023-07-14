Mainsail Financial Group LLC Invests $2.27 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,209. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

