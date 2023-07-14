Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 2.8% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.00. 566,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,784. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

