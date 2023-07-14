Mainsail Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.52. 216,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

