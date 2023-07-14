Maiar DEX (MEX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $88,754.71

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $88,754.71 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,491.27 or 0.99940202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000595 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $111,029.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

