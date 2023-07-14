Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Magna International Stock Up 0.8 %

MGA opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Magna International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magna International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

