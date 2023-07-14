MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.64. 358,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 739,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.