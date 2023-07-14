MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New $22.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 307,688 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

