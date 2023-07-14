Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.25% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.