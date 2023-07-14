Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,679 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,205,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,713 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 329,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,105 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VPV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,019. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

