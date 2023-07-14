Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.