Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AES by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,783,000.

NYSE AESC traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,356. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

