M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.81), with a volume of 26757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.87).
M Winkworth Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.13. The company has a market cap of £19.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.
M Winkworth Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at M Winkworth
About M Winkworth
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M Winkworth
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.