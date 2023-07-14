M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.81), with a volume of 26757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.87).

M Winkworth Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.13. The company has a market cap of £19.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M Winkworth

About M Winkworth

In related news, insider Dominic Agace bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £26,720 ($34,375.40). 59.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

