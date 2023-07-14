Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 7.3%

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.18 and last traded at $51.52. 1,371,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,322,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Lumentum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -94.11, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

