Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $229.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.81.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

