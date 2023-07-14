L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $395.90

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €395.90 ($435.05) and traded as high as €407.20 ($447.47). L’Oréal shares last traded at €405.95 ($446.10), with a volume of 185,568 shares changing hands.

L’Oréal Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €412.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €396.11.

About L’Oréal

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.