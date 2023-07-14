LooksRare Market Cap Reaches $58.05 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $58.05 million and $3.63 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 921,979,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 888,601,129 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

