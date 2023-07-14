Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Longfor Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LGFRY traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969. Longfor Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.99.

Get Longfor Group alerts:

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.1109 dividend. This is a positive change from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.