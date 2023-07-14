LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.61

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.61 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 162.30 ($2.09). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.15), with a volume of 1,159,566 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214 ($2.75).

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -341.18, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.50.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -1,960.78%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,642.48). In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.25), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($274,612.44). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,642.48). 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

