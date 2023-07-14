LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.61

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.61 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 162.30 ($2.09). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.15), with a volume of 1,159,566 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 214 ($2.75).
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -341.18, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.50.
LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,642.48). In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.25), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($274,612.44). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,642.48). 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
Read More
