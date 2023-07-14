Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $627.50

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIOGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 627.50 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 647.83 ($8.33), with a volume of 961221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,040 ($13.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 760.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 976.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,803.28%.

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £46,448.93 ($59,756.76). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.51), for a total transaction of £102,055.90 ($131,295.38). 12.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Stories

