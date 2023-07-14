Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $627.50

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 627.50 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 647.83 ($8.33), with a volume of 961221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.12).
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,040 ($13.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 760.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 976.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.35), for a total transaction of £46,448.93 ($59,756.76). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.51), for a total transaction of £102,055.90 ($131,295.38). 12.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
