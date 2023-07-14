Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday.
Lilium Price Performance
NASDAQ:LILM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 24,205,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,056. Lilium has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.