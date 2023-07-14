Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LILM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 24,205,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,056. Lilium has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

