Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $64.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

LNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 261,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

