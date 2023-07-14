Liberty Gold’s (LGD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

LGD traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 70,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

See Also

