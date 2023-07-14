Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 36.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $37.36 on Friday. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

