Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,177 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,010 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,196 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,983 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

