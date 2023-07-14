Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 3.4%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 502,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,275,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. William Blair cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 2,358,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after buying an additional 305,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,579,000 after buying an additional 439,171 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

