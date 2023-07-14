Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.74 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.

Leslie’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,817. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

