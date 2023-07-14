Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.28-0.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.14.

Leslie’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

