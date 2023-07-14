Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.33 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.32 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 286.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 9.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
