Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,540,000 after buying an additional 305,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,579,000 after buying an additional 439,171 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

