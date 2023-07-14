Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $337.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $337.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.15.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

