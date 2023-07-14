Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.90.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LII opened at $337.39 on Monday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $202.97 and a twelve month high of $337.45. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.15.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennox International will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lennox International by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

